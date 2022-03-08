ExclusiveCoin Reaches Market Cap of $261,740.04 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $261,740.04 and approximately $403.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004002 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 175.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000439 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

