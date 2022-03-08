ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ExeLED shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 256,800 shares traded.
About ExeLED (OTCMKTS:ELED)
ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.
