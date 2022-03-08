Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) will announce $425.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.90 million. Extra Space Storage reported sales of $358.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.87.

NYSE EXR opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $123.59 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

