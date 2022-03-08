extraDNA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. extraDNA has a total market cap of $156,656.71 and $21,735.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, extraDNA has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,359.25 or 0.99588195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00074684 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.68 or 0.00254743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.64 or 0.00135724 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00271925 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003691 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00030829 BTC.

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

