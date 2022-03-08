Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Trading Down 1.4%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.54. 32,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 79,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

About Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

