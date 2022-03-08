FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up about 3.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $19,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 140.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166,011 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,808 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 117,466 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,802.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after acquiring an additional 68,857 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,661,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $5.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.61. 3,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,708. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.07 and a 52-week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $426.23 and a 200-day moving average of $425.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

