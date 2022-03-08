Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,800 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 673,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $477.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $468.19 and a 200 day moving average of $430.53. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,384,000 after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 658,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,625,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 611,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,176,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,321,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,961,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

