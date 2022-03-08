FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Hits $172,067.41

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $172,067.41 and $90,680.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00033838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00104707 BTC.

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

