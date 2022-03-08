Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.89 and traded as low as $0.76. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 739,451 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a market cap of $501.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the Single-family and Multifamily Segments. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk.

