Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) EVP Sells $180,396.48 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $180,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FHI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 950,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,313. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Federated Hermes by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Federated Hermes by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Federated Hermes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

