Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $29,784.22 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) insider Richard A. Novak sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $29,784.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. 950,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHI. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Federated Hermes by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 63,632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Federated Hermes by 7.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 8.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

