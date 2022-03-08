Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino Sells 10,850 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 10,850 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $336,133.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of FHI stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 950,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,313. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 999,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,482,000 after buying an additional 886,066 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,250.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 549,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 533,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 761,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after purchasing an additional 386,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,274,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

