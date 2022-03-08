Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $12,148.08 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $12,148.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 950,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

