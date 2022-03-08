Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,334,000 after acquiring an additional 72,384 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 787.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $183.25 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $181.34 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

