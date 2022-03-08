Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ferro by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Ferro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 130,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ferro by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Ferro by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Ferro by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

