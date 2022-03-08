Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,522.00

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,522 ($19.94) and last traded at GBX 1,546.50 ($20.26), with a volume of 655037 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.63).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.90) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,350 ($43.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,570 ($33.67).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,272.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,393.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.