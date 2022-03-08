Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Trading Down 9.4%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 30,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

About Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.