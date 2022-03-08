Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the January 31st total of 85,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FFLWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Fire & Flower has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

