Firo (FIRO) Market Cap Achieves $40.10 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last seven days, Firo has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $40.10 million and $4.83 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011000 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,979,687 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

