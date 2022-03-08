First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.81. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 28.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.04%.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

