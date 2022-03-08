First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

