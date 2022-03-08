First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 6.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $38,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after buying an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 158.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 30.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.54. 90,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,814. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.29 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.