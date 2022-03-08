First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 4.5% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 97,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 273,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 38,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.11. 595,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,324,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $384.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

