First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.99% of First Financial Bankshares worth $64,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 603,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 216,295 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,212 shares of company stock worth $290,954 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.04.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

