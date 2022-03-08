First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 7,587 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on D. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $83.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

