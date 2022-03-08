First Hawaiian Bank Acquires New Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Innospec by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Innospec by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Innospec by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $90.68. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip John Boon sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $145,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

