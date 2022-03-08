First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 2,535 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Shares of EAGG opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

