First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 3,703 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 159.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 84,811 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $137.66 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

