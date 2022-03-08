First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 8,385 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.10% of HomeStreet worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.00.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

HomeStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.