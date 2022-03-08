First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Trading 7% Higher

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR)’s stock price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.38 and last traded at $13.38. 195,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,564,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after purchasing an additional 641,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 458,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 421,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 328,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

