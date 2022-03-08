First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.95

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as high as C$16.39. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$16.05, with a volume of 1,056,410 shares.
FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$12.75 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
