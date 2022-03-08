First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CFO Sells $241,435.09 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $4.52 on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,921. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Solar by 150.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in First Solar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,657,953 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $921,948,000 after purchasing an additional 488,662 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

