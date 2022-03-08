First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the third quarter valued at $818,000.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,278. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

