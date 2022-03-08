First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

QQXT traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQXT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

