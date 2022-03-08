First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Shares Down 0.2%

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.67 and last traded at $28.68. 838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.90.

Get First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,031,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,515,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.