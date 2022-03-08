First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.22 and last traded at $40.22. Approximately 2,477,319 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,894,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 45,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 433,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,253,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.