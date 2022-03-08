Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $7.48 on Tuesday, hitting $2,756.54. The company had a trading volume of 220,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3,308.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

