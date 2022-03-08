Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Sells $166,191.55 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $166,191.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,191. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.24 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9 (Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.