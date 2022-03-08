FLO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

