Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,605,386 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flotek Industries by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 86,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.