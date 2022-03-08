Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.75. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 3,605,386 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on FTK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $131.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.
About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.
