Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fluor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Fluor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

FLR stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,491. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.82.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fluor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

