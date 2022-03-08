Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,550,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 31st total of 73,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 70,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

