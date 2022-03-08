Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 411,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forestar Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,424 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,366 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 20,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

