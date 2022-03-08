ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ForgeRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ForgeRock by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

