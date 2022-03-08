Formation Fi Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Formation Fi has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $336,766.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 23.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.38 or 0.06625980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,541.26 or 1.00053253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00043375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

