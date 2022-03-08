Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 530,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of Formula One Group worth $27,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWONK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 152,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWONK opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.54. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FWONK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

