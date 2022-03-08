Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.02. Fosun International shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 1,033 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15.

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

