FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 4,455 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.7% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.09. 7,253,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,901,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.35. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

