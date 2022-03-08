FourThought Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 6,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 24,591,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,529,277. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $209.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

