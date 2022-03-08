FourThought Financial LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.0% of FourThought Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Amgen by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.10. 2,974,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,624. The company has a market cap of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.12.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.